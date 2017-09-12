Spy House of the Week: Fellowship Hall circa 1860

Perhaps it was my Italian ancestry that caused me to pause on a real estate website at Fellowship Hall, a manor house on 6.54 acres sheltered by towering trees. The brick Italianate style house has a dramatic three-story spiral stair as its focal point. Details like the stained-glass windows at its stairwell landing, the carved wood doors, nine fireplaces (two wood-burning), the stair balusters and original heart pine floors all evoke a pre-Civil War era of gracious living.
I especially appreciated that the original windows had been replaced with custom made double insulated units to match the original windows. The fact that the rooms were unfurnished allowed me to focus on the beauty of the interior architecture. One vista through a doorway centered on a fireplace beyond was especially appealing. The house combines echoes of its period rooms with modern updates. I could imagine adding a table to the wide gourmet kitchen for informal dining there or on the nearby screened porch.
For more information about this property, contact Nancy McGuire with Maryland Heritage Properties at 443-480-7342 or nmguire@MDHeritage.properties.
Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.
Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.
