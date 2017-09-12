Spy House of the Week: Fellowship Hall circa 1860

by

Perhaps it was my Italian ancestry that caused me to pause on a real estate website at Fellowship Hall, a manor house on 6.54 acres sheltered by towering trees. The brick Italianate style house has a dramatic three-story spiral stair as its focal point. Details like the stained-glass windows at its stairwell landing, the carved wood doors, nine fireplaces (two wood-burning), the stair balusters and original heart pine floors all evoke a pre-Civil War era of gracious living.

I especially appreciated that the original windows had been replaced with custom made double insulated units to match the original windows. The fact that the rooms were unfurnished allowed me to focus on the beauty of the interior architecture. One vista through a doorway centered on a fireplace beyond was especially appealing. The house combines echoes of its period rooms with modern updates. I could imagine adding a table to the wide gourmet kitchen for informal dining there or on the nearby screened porch.

