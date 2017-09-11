Meet Candidates at Democrats’ Meeting Sept. 21

by

The Kent County Democratic Club’s “Meet the Candidates” series continues on Thursday, September 21, at Cassinelli’s, 323 High St. with three candidates on hand..

Michael Pullen, who served 24 years as State’s Attorney for Talbout County, is a candidate for Maryland’s First Congressional District seat, currently held by Andy Harris. Learn more about Pullen at his website.

The other two are candidates for Chestertown Town Council. Owen Bailey is running for the 1st Ward seat, and the Rev. Ellsworth Tolliver is a candidate for the 3rd Ward seat.

Doors open 5:30 pm for a meal with a brief business meeting at 6:45 and the main program starting at 7:00 pm.