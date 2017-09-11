Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee to Meet Thursday, Sept 14

by

Notice: The Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee is holding a special meeting for the purpose of discussing the format and process for the community meetings. The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 , at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held at the H.H. Garnet Elementary School, 320 Calvert Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Agenda

Introduction

Tour of H. H. Garnet Elementary School

I. Background and Purpose of the Strategic Plan

II. Affirmation of Chair of the Committee

III. Proposed Planning Process and Schedule:

Strategic Planning Committee Meetings

Community Meetings

IV. Open Meeting Act Requirements

V. Discussion

VI. Next Steps and Adjournment