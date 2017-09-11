You are here: Home / Archives / Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee to Meet Thursday, Sept 14

Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee to Meet Thursday, Sept 14

September 11, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Share

 

Notice:      The Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee is holding a special meeting for the purpose of discussing the format and process for the community meetings.  The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 6:30 pm.  The meeting will be held at the H.H. Garnet Elementary School, 320 Calvert Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Agenda

Introduction 

Tour of H. H. Garnet Elementary School       

I. Background and Purpose of the Strategic Plan

II. Affirmation of Chair of the Committee 

III.      Proposed Planning Process and Schedule:

                     Strategic Planning Committee Meetings 

                     Community Meetings

IV.  Open Meeting Act Requirements    

V.  Discussion

VI.  Next Steps and Adjournment

Filed Under: Archives, Education, Homepage Notes, Kent County Public Schools, Portal Notes
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*