Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee to Meet Thursday, Sept 14

Notice: The Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee is holding a special meeting for the purpose of discussing the format and process for the community meetings. The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017, at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held at the H.H. Garnet Elementary School, 320 Calvert Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.
Agenda
Introduction
Tour of H. H. Garnet Elementary School
I. Background and Purpose of the Strategic Plan
II. Affirmation of Chair of the Committee
III. Proposed Planning Process and Schedule:
Strategic Planning Committee Meetings
Community Meetings
IV. Open Meeting Act Requirements
V. Discussion
VI. Next Steps and Adjournment
