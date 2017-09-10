Get Ready to Float Your (Cardboard) Boat

by

Washington College’s 11th Annual Cardboard Boat Race is set for September 23, and this year the event will offer a new opportunity to connect with and learn more about the College’s Center for Environment & Society (CES), which sponsors the race. The public is invited to Wilmer Park from 1 to 4 p.m.for the “Get to Know CES” event , which will include food, beer, live music by local favorites the High & Wides, and the always entertaining Cardboard Boat Race.

CES staff will be on hand discussing, and sometimes demonstrating, their innovative and educational programs. Visit each booth for a chance to win a 90-minute cruise on the Chester River for up to ten people on the research vessel Callinectes, or a guided tour of beautiful Chino Farm, including Foreman’s Branch Bird Observatory and the native Grasslands Restoration Project. Stop by the trivia table to test your CES knowledge and win a T-shirt. Other activities include river cruises aboard the 46-foot Callinectes ($5 per person), kayaking, and paddle boarding on the Chester River.

The Cardboard Boat Race, which begins with boat viewing at 12:30, a parade at 2:50, and the starting gun at 3 p.m., is open to individuals, businesses, schools, civic groups, and non-profit entities in Kent or Queen Anne’s counties. Over $650 in prizes will be awarded for the winners of categories including First Around the Course, Best Construction, Most Team Spirit, and the ever-popular People’s Choice. College President Kurt Landgraf and his wife, Rita, will be on hand to help with the judging.

The deadline for registration is September 22, and participants must be at least 12 years old.

Registration is online here and costs $15 per team; boatbuilding tips are also available.

In case of foul weather, activities may be cancelled. For information contact Jamie Frees at 410-810-7162, jfrees2@washcoll.edu or visit the website. Events are organized by the Center for Environment & Society at Washington College for Fall Family Weekend.