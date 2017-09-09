Cast Set for Sylvia at Garfield Center

Director Bonnie Hill has assembled a talented cast for the upcoming A.R. Gurney show, Sylvia, playing at the Garfield Center for the Arts for two weekends this October.

Greg, played by Will Robinson, is a man of middle age, a restless empty-nester, tired of his job in finance, looking for meaning in his life. Christine Kinlock plays Sylvia, an exuberant and beautiful lab/poodle mix, astray in Central Park, looking for a new home. When they meet, it is love at first sight.

But Greg’s wife Kate, played by Jennifer Kafka Smith, a busy rising star in the public school system, is looking forward to some independence now that the couple no longer has children to care for, and is less than thrilled by the clever and coquettish canine who jumps, slobbers, sits on her couch, and takes Greg’s attention away from his marriage. Bryan Betley completes the cast, playing Kate’s friend Phyllis, marriage councelor Leslie and dog park visitor Tom.

Sylvia is a smart, silly, sophisticated, and occasionally salty comedy about relationships, nature, and growing older. The show runs October 13-22, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for members of the US military and seniors aged 65+, and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.