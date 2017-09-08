Spy Habitat Case Study: Enniskillen Road in Easton

by

The Enniskillen property dates from 1880 and had been in one family for many years. The new owners wished to update the house for themselves and their seven-year old daughter as a weekend and summer retreat. They retained the design team of Atelier 11 Architects of Easton, Interior Designer Lisa Bartolomel of Washington, DC, and Landscape Designer Jan Kirsh of Bozman to collaborate with them on a major renovation that affected all three floors of the historic house.

The architects’ first goal was to open up the central part of the house to the waterfront. The rear den faced the water but had only one window. The den was extended and transformed with a graceful curved wall of windows with 180 degree views to the Tred Avon river. The kitchen was relocated from the front of the house to the former den to create a large space for cooking, informal dining and seating area for family relaxation.PIX #3 &# 4The architects improved circulation on the first floor in two ways. First they took space from the rear screened porch to create a short hall that connected the entrance hall and main stair with the new kitchen area. Skylights were added so the formal dining room would not lose daylight from the rear porch.The architects then added a porch with a door to the lawn beyond and mud room next to the relocated kitchen. The garage was extended to create a corridor from the new rear door to the front “service” door with access to a new laundry room, coat closets, other storage and the new kitchen area.

On the second floor, the master bedroom became a suite with the addition of new walk-in closets and storage. The third floor unfinished attic became the domain of the Owners’ young daughter and guests.



The pergola and pool house were also new additions. The pool house is a “mini-house” complete with ﬁreplace, sitting, kitchen, and loft sleeping areas. The curved outdoor shower echoes the new bowfront family room in the main house and the breakfast area in the pool house. Interiors: Interior Designer Lisa Bartolomel worked with the Owners to create a serene color palette of cream, dusty rose and sage green with splashes of color. The kitchen’s white cabinets, granite counters and wood floors create a bright and inviting space.

The kitchen is an integral part of the light filled informal dining and seating area that makes this space the hub of the house.Comfortable upholstered pieces are mixed with wood tables and chests throughout the house in keeping with the warm and inviting look.Landscape Design:

Jan Kirsh was fortunate to have a stunning site on the Tred Avon River with an established backdrop of mature specimen trees that had sheltered the house for over 100 years to inspire her design. She added a complex plant palette with selections to introduce native plants, texture and seasonal color. The gardens were renovated to become “outdoor rooms” for family gatherings and entertaining friends.The flow of the gardens was designed to entice the owners and guests along the axis from the main house to the surrounding patios, the spacious pool area and broad lawn beyond to the Tred Avon River. She worked closely with the architects to firmly establish a strong visual connection between the house and pool house.

Credits: Atelier 11 Architects, Easton, MD Lisa Bartolomel, Washington DC Jan Kirsh, Landscape Designer, Bozman, MD Doug Bale of D& D Development The property is now for sale. For information contact Barb Watkins of Benson and Mangold at 410-310-2021 or barc.c.watkins@gmakil.com



Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.