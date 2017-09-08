Special Board of Education Meeting Sept. 11

The Kent County School Board of Education is postponing the regularly scheduled September Board meeting for the purpose of allowing time for more discussion on school transportation. The meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 11 , with a closed session beginning at 5 p.m and the open session beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Kent County Board of Education Administration Building, 5608 Boundary Avenue, Rock Hall. Items in the agenda include personnel actions and discussion of transportation issues.
