Mid-Shore Foundation Sets Up Fund for Victims of Hurricane Harvey

In response to the catastrophic damage caused by the Hurricanes, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation has expanded its disaster relief efforts.

The Directors of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation have established a Hurricane Relief Fund to provide disaster relief to the victims of the recent Hurricanes. The first $5,000 in contributions will be matched by the Founder’s Fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation.

All donations to the Fund will support relief and recovery efforts in the devastated areas. The funds will be directed to Community Foundations, serving the areas of devastation, to provide immediate and long-term assistance.

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity and all donations are tax deductible. To donate, make checks payable/mail to the Mid-Shore Community Foundation (MEMO: Hurricane Relief Fund), 102 East Dover Street, Easton, Maryland 21601 or donate online at www.mscf.org/hurricane-relief-fund. For instructions on how to transfer assets (cash or stock), please contact the Foundation at (410)820-8175.

