Food Friday: Packed Lunches

by

Sundays are fraught again with anxiety. Not only do you get that feeling of dread in the pit of your belly about forgotten homework – you have to figure out a clever plan for packed lunches. I remember the homework dread well. Along about the fourth grade Mrs. Poole made us all miserable. She sucked all the joy out of school for 180 days. Luckily, the fifth grade brought Mrs. Shulman, Laura Ingalls Wilder and the best construction paper timeline of U.S. history every crafted in that elementary school.

I was lucky and got to walk home for lunch every day in elementary school, though I always felt like I was missing out on something fabulous. There wasn’t a cafeteria in our school – everyone toted their own lunches. I was deeply envious of all the lunch boxes stashed in the class cubbies. And by the time junior high rolled around it wasn’t cool to bring a lunch box. Brown paper bags were the only way to transport the mid-day meal. I missed that window.

The American cheese on white bread sandwiches I carried dutifully to seventh grade wouldn’t cut it today, when gluten and nut allergies and personal wellness issues are paramount. I can’t see my mother dithering over non-GMO hydroponic tomato varieties. She might have suggested a little bottled catsup instead.

Making lunch interesting and healthy is a real concern these days. And you can’t just slide by using leftovers and hurricane supply-peanut butter. On Sundays, while you are planning your dinners for the week, you need to plan out lunches, too. Take a page from practically perfect Amanda Hesser from Food52. She packs fabulously original lunches for her children. We could hate her if she wan’t so clever. And her ideas are reasonable. They don’t call for too many obscure and expensive ingredients. With a little practice, we might just be trainable. Because we know there will be dessert.

https://food52.com/blog/17941-13-greatest-hits-from-amanda-s-kids-lunches

Another Food52 writer has some brilliant ideas for meals to bring to the airport. I’m sure that the lunchroom can be every bit as friendly as an airport waiting room. Here are some healthy ideas: https://food52.com/blog/17133-16-lunches-and-dinners-to-pack-for-the-airport

And lunch doesn’t have to be sandwiches! It can be a good time to prepare people for college: cold pizza! Chicken wings! http://www.thekitchn.com/thinking-outside-the-lunch-box-10-sandwich-free-kids-lunch-ideas-222906

Here are some ideas for your lunch, too. What a concept: make your own lunch while preparing food for others. http://www.bonappetit.com/recipes/family-meals/slideshow/30-quick-easy-school-lunches-pack-kids#1 Surely these are better than the chocolate protein bar I just tore through while staring down my deadline.

A few years ago the world-famous Spy Test Kitchens came up with this great list of ingredients for packing school lunches. It is just as timely today:

Column A Let’s start with bread:

Ciabatta bread

Rye bread

Whole grain breads

Hard rolls

Portuguese rolls

French baguette

Italian bread

Brioche

Flour tortillas

Croissants

Bagels

Challah bread

Crostini

Cornbread

Naan bread

Focaccia bread

Pita bread

If storing overnight, top bread with lettuce first, then the spreads, to keep sandwich from getting soggy.

Column B

Next, the spread:

Mayo

Sriracha

Ketchup

Dijon mustard

Honey mustard

Italian dressing

Russian dressing

Cranberry sauce

Pesto sauce

Hummus

Tapenade

Sour cream

Mango chutney

Butter

Hot sauce

Salsa

Column C

Cheeses:

Swiss cheese

American cheese

Mozzarella

Blue cheese

Cream cheese

Havarti cheese

Ricotta cheese

Cheddar cheese

Provolone cheese

Brie cheese

Cottage cheese

Goat cheese

Column D

The main ingredient:

Meatloaf

Turkey

Chicken

Corned beef

Bacon

Crumbled hard boiled eggs

Scrambled eggs

Corned beef

Salami

Italian sausage

Ham

Roast beef

Egg salad

Tuna salad

Ham salad

Crab salad

Chicken salad

Turkey salad

Lobster salad

Tofu

Column E

The decorative (and tasty) elements:

Tomatoes

Lettuce

Basil

Onion

Avocado

Cucumber

Cilantro

Shredded carrots

Jalapenos

Cole slaw

Sliced apples

Sliced red peppers

Arugula

Sprouts

Radicchio

Watercress

Sliced pears

Apricots

Pickles

Spinach

Artichoke hearts

Grapes

Strawberries

Figs

Column F

Finger foods:

Cherries

Carrots

Strawberries

Green Beans

Broccoli

Celery

Edemame

Granola

Rice cakes

Apples

Bananas

Oranges

Melon balls

Raisins

Broccoli

Nobody will ever complain about lunch again if you can remember to jazz it up a little. My son, who lived for at least an entire year on (requested) white bread, bologna and yellow mustard sandwiches, is now a strapping 6 feet 4 inches tall. Imagine how far into the clouds he would stretch if we had thought to make him fig, goat cheese and caramelized onion sandwiches.

And don’t forget dessert!

“A party without cake is just a meeting”

― Julia Child