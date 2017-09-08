Come Sing with Chester River Youth Choir

by

The Chester River Youth Choir begins its fifth year of song on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Garfield Center for the Arts at Prince Theatre. All treble-voiced singers ages 7-17 are invited to be a part of the Eastern Shore’s premier children’s choir. The focus is on healthy, age-appropriate vocal production.

Once again, the choir will perform at the Garfield Center and be a part of the Chester River Chorale’s Holiday Concert.

Registration is $40 (with a reduced rate for siblings). For more information contact Julie Lawrence, director, at youthchoir@garfieldcenter.org or call the Garfield Center for the Arts at 410-810-2060