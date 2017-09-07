Floral Design and Competition Coming to QA County

by

Kent Island will be the site for an Eastern Shore-wide floral design and horticulture competition on September 21st from 1:30 to 5:30 at the Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department. The competition, hosted by the Kent Island Garden Club, is open to all for entries, but all entries must comply with the guidelines of the National Federation of Garden Clubs.

Representatives from all 11 federated clubs on the Eastern Shore will interpret the theme “A Blast From the Past.” The era of LP’s, poodle skirts, and letter sweaters will be depicted in the floral arrangements, memorabilia, and photos submitted by participants. Ideal specimens of horticulture from participants’ yards and gardens will be in another competitive class.

“The Kent Island Garden Club is proud to be the host for this great event,” said Linda Elias, President of KIGC. “The show gives the members an opportunity to display their own talents and to appreciate the creativity of others.”

Judging will occur on the morning of September 21st. The public is invited and welcome to come to the show that same afternoon and meet the designers, club members, and judges. Admission is free. For further information call 410-827-6981.