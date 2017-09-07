Washington College Fall Concert Series Begins Thursday, Sept. 14

by

Washington College’s Fall Concert Series will provide an eclectic and global range of offerings this year, kicking off its Premier Artist Lineup on Thursday, September 14 with Davy DeArmond, trumpet, Brandon Schantz, percussion and Matt Brower, piano. Formosa Quartet with Woobin Park, piano, will follow on Thursday, September 28.

Both performances will be in Hotchkiss Recital Hall at the Gibson Center for the Arts and begin at 7:30. Tickets are $20 (adults), $15 (non-WC College Students/Seniors over age 65/WC faculty and staff), and $12 (1782 Member). WC students and youth 17 and under are free.

The first concert features DeArmond, a lecturer in music at Washington College, where he teaches trumpet and leads the Brass Ensemble, Schantz, who began his professional career in 2010 as a percussionist with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and Brower, a lecturer in piano at Washington College since 2015, teaching group piano classes and individual lessons for students at all levels.

DeArmond has performed with a diverse group of ensembles including the Charleston, Asheville, Delaware, Knoxville, and Annapolis symphonies, as well as the Lexington Philharmonic, the Tony Award-winning Signature Theatre, and Washington Symphonic Brass.

Schantz, a Carnegie Mellon University distinguished alumni, was named the Grand Prize winner at the 2007 Percussive Arts Society’s Le Concours International de Caisse Claire held at the Paris Conservatory, as well as second runner-up at the inaugural Atlanta Symphony Modern Snare Drum Competition.

Brower is a Philadelphia-based pianist, coach, and educator who brings vision and sensitivity to a variety of genres, from classical piano, chamber music, opera, and art song to musical theatre and jazz. He is also a faculty member of the University of Delaware’s Master Players Summer Festival.

On September 28, Washington College welcomes Formosa Quartet with Woobin Park on piano. Winners of both the First Prize and Amadeus Prize at the London International String Quartet Competition, Formosa Quartet is “one of the very best quartets of their generation” (David Soyer, cellist, Guarneri Quartet). They have been hailed as “spellbinding” (BBC Music Magazine) and “remarkably fine” (Gramophone). Formosa Quartet is deeply committed to championing Taiwanese music and promoting the arts in the land of its heritage, as well as exploring diverse and adventurous mediums for string quartet.

Praised for her commanding stage presence and elegant musicianship, Woobin Park has appeared throughout the United States and South Korea with various types of solo and chamber recitals as well as collaboration with renowned orchestras. Prior to her appointment at Washington College as a lecturer in piano, Park had been invited to join the faculty of Winona State University as visiting assistant professor of piano, teaching applied piano lesson and collaborative piano.

Tickets can be purchased with a credit card in advance or with cash or check at the door. Inquiries can be sent to Debbie Reed atconcertseries@washcoll.edu or 410-778-7839.