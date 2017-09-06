What a Tease: The 2017 Chesapeake Film Festival Trailer Released

by

One of the most fun parts of any film festival is the tradition of creating a unique trailer to promote it. The Chesapeake Film Festival has been doing this for years – ten years to be exact – and for 2017 asked independent film producer and current volunteer marketing director for the CFF, Kindall Rende, to give it a go.

The Spy obtained her final version and thought our readers would enjoy seeing it as the Mid-Shore prepares for the popular film program to returns from October 27th to the 29th.

