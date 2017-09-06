What a Tease: The 2017 Chesapeake Film Festival Trailer Released

One of the most fun parts of any film festival is the tradition of creating a unique trailer to promote it. The Chesapeake Film Festival has been doing this for years – ten years to be exact – and for 2017 asked independent film producer and current volunteer marketing director for the CFF, Kindall Rende, to give it a go.
The Spy obtained her final version and thought our readers would enjoy seeing it as the Mid-Shore prepares for the popular film program to returns from October 27th to the 29th.
For more information about the 2017 Chesapeake Film Festival please go here
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.