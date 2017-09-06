New Urologic Surgeon Seeing Patients on the Eastern Shore

by

University of Maryland Community Medical Group (UM CMG), announces the addition of urologic surgeon Andrew Riggin, MD. His clinical interests include erectile dysfunction, male stress incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), complex kidney stones, urologic cancers and robotic surgery. He is seeing patients at several locations:

490 Cadmus Lane in Easton

2 Aurora Street in Cambridge

125 Shoreway Drive, Suite 210 in Queenstown

Patients may make an appointment with Dr. Riggin by calling 410-820-0560.

UM CMG is a University of Maryland Medical System-owned network of more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists- and advanced practice clinicians. As part of this UM CMG, Dr. Riggin is affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health.

Dr. Riggin is a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Medicine. He completed an internship in General Surgery and Residency in Urology at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Riggin join our team at the University of Maryland Community Medical Group in our Urology practice,” says Michele Wilson, vice president of operations for UM CMG. “Dr. Riggin brings with him the enthusiasm and expertise needed to comprehensively care for urology patients on the Eastern Shore.”

UM CMG consists of community-based provider practices affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, UM Charles Regional Medical Center, University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus and UM Shore Regional Health. A list of UM CMG providers is available here.

About the University of Maryland Community Medical Group

The University of Maryland Community Medical Group (UM CMG) is a multi-hospital, multi-specialty, community-based physician-led group, and part of the University of Maryland Medical System. With more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists, and advanced practice clinicians in more than 65 locations across the state, UM CMG offers patients a vast network of highly experienced providers, delivering care right in their neighborhood. For more information, visit www.umcmg.org.

