Are You Ready for the Next Big Hurricane?

As Hurricane Irma threatens the continental U.S., it’s a reminder that Maryland could well be in the cross-hairs of the next big tropical storm.

The Kent County Office of Emergency Services reminds Kent County residents that September is a good time to review preparedness information for severe weather, including hurricanes, and other emergencies throughout the year. September is both National Preparedness and Maryland Preparedness Month and government agencies, businesses, community groups, schools, and families will be participating in events to help promote disaster preparedness.

“The devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey should remind us that we all need to be prepared for emergencies,” said Russ Strickland, Executive Director of MEMA. “Right now we are in the height of the hurricane season in the mid-Atlantic, but we also need to be ready for a variety of other threats. Now is the time to make sure you are prepared.”

Making preparations when threats are not imminent can make communities more resilient. Hazards common to Maryland include flooding, high wind, severe thunderstorms and winter storms. We are also in the middle of the Atlantic hurricane season right now. In particular, Kent County has experienced severe weather in the past from Hurricanes Isabel and Floyd and from Super Storm Sandy.

Several online sources — MEMA, :Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service: provide good emergency preparedness information for these and additional threats: Additional information can be found at https://www.kentcounty.com/oes and https://www.facebook.com/KentCoMDOES,.

For more information about Emergency Preparedness, residents can attend a workshop sponsored by HomePorts, with Kent County Emergency Planner Ginger Gregg, She will offer tips on ways you can be prepared to “Shelter in Place” during weather & other emergency situations. The workshop, on the second floor of Chestertonw Hall, is on Thursday, September 21, at 11 a.m The talk is free, but those planning to attend should make a reservation by contacting Karen Wright at 443-480-0940 or email at Karen@homeports.org