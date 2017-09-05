Spy House of the Week: On Upper Creek in Chestertown

by

If I lived in DC and wanted a weekend getaway this house would be on my list to consider. The exterior mix of materials with its original brick Dutch Colonial cottage, its wood siding additions that telescope up in scale and the texture of the wood shake roof was very appealing. The large brick patio would be perfect for relaxing after a dip in the pool.

I liked the galley kitchen with its crisp white cabinets, farmhouse sink and stainless-steel appliances. The dining room with its book lined walls reminded me of my own dining room/library. My favorite room was the bedroom with its deep window sills that created storage below. The contrast of the brightly colored kilim rug and the white bed linen made this room a visual delight.

For more information about this property, contact Liddy Campbell with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (v), 410-708-5433 ©, or liddy@csrealtors.com