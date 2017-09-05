Spy House of the Week: On Upper Creek in Chestertown

If I lived in DC and wanted a weekend getaway this house would be on my list to consider. The exterior mix of materials with its original brick Dutch Colonial cottage, its wood siding additions that telescope up in scale and the texture of the wood shake roof was very appealing. The large brick patio would be perfect for relaxing after a dip in the pool.
I liked the galley kitchen with its crisp white cabinets, farmhouse sink and stainless-steel appliances. The dining room with its book lined walls reminded me of my own dining room/library. My favorite room was the bedroom with its deep window sills that created storage below. The contrast of the brightly colored kilim rug and the white bed linen made this room a visual delight.
For more information about this property, contact Liddy Campbell with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (v), 410-708-5433 ©, or liddy@csrealtors.com
Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a trained architect.
Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.
