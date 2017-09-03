Meet Congressional Candidate Michael Pullen at Queen Anne’s Democrats Sept. 7

by

Looking for a Congressional representative who cares about jobs and wages, education, healthcare, and the climate? Who has lived and worked in our community? The Queen Anne’s County Democratic Club invites you to meet Michael Pullen, who is running for the First District congressional seat currently held by Andy Harris. Pullen believes investing in the future for Marylanders in the First District is a good thing.

As Talbot County Attorney for 24 years, Pullen says, “I spent my career helping the government help people.” Pullen will fight against stagnant wages and for economic growth, affordable college and trade school education, and universal healthcare; and he is committed to breaking the current “slow undoing of human rights to which this nation has always been committed.”

“Andy Harris — our absentee representative and a thorn in our side since 2010—it’s time for him to go. What has he done for District 1?” asks the Democratic Club in its meeting notice.

Also at the meeting, Scott Boone, Director of Information Technology for Kent County, and a resident of Queen Anne’s, will speak on the benefits of fiber optic, which promises improved Internet service to Kent County, and soon, Queen Anne’s. Internet service is a 21st century utility. Good service can attract business to the region and enhance educational and communication opportunities. Come hear what it’s all about.

Join the Queen Anne’s Democratic Club at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, September 7, at the Centreville Library. Stand with Democrats in defense of human rights and democratic values.