Spy Habitat Price Points: What $100,000-$400,000 Buys You in Kent County

$315,000 can buy you a great deal of late Victorian era charm. The front of the house with its steep center gable, decorative attic window, bay window at the street level and wood siding caught my eye with it’s a curb appeal.
The interior’s wood floors, high ceilings, fireplaces, woodwork, vintage touches, built-ins and cozy porch make this house warm and inviting. The rear yard with its high hedge along the property line gives this outdoor room privacy in its urban setting.
For more information about this property please contact Tracy Stone at Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company – Cell: 443-480-0610 or email tstone@cbchesapeake.com
Spy Habitat Price Points is an ongoing series that selects a different cost range for homes in Kent County. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections exclusively based on her experience as a trained architect.
