Delmarva Review: Women Of A Certain Age by Sue Ellen Thompson

by

We all have worries, sleepless nights.

Fears of ending up alone and frail.

Have children, grown, who’ve failed

to thrive, sleeping in their old beds.

Have husbands who drink, who work

too much, who flirt

with waitresses. Who are already dead.

Have bodies missing pieces,

swathed in scarves. Wish we could see

our mothers one last time.

So we get on the phone and talk.

We take long walks

in spirit-killing weather.

Spend our evenings clumped together

over salads. Toast

our losses. Agree on almost

everything. Are known to scream

with laughter at what once made us weep.

Sue Ellen Thompson, of Oxford, MD, is the first “featured writer” in the Delmarva Review. These poems are from a collection in the journal’s first edition, in 2008 edition. Among her published works, a fifth book of poems, THEY, was published in 2014. She has been an instructor at The Writer’s Center, in Bethesda, since 2007, and has previously taught at Middlebury College, Binghamton University, the University of Delaware, and Central Connecticut State University. She received the 2010 Maryland Author Award from the Maryland Library Association.

The Delmarva Review is a nonprofit literary journal publishing compelling new poetry, fiction and nonfiction from writers within the region and beyond. It will celebrate its Tenth Anniversary edition in November. The Review is supported by the Eastern Shore Writers Association, private contributions, and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit here.