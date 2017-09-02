Delmarva Review: Women Of A Certain Age by Sue Ellen Thompson

We all have worries, sleepless nights.
Fears of ending up alone and frail.
Have children, grown, who’ve failed
to thrive, sleeping in their old beds.
Have husbands who drink, who work
too much, who flirt
with waitresses. Who are already dead.
Have bodies missing pieces,
swathed in scarves. Wish we could see
our mothers one last time.
So we get on the phone and talk.
We take long walks
in spirit-killing weather.
Spend our evenings clumped together
over salads. Toast
our losses. Agree on almost
everything. Are known to scream
with laughter at what once made us weep.
Sue Ellen Thompson, of Oxford, MD, is the first “featured writer” in the Delmarva Review. These poems are from a collection in the journal’s first edition, in 2008 edition. Among her published works, a fifth book of poems, THEY, was published in 2014. She has been an instructor at The Writer’s Center, in Bethesda, since 2007, and has previously taught at Middlebury College, Binghamton University, the University of Delaware, and Central Connecticut State University. She received the 2010 Maryland Author Award from the Maryland Library Association.
The Delmarva Review is a nonprofit literary journal publishing compelling new poetry, fiction and nonfiction from writers within the region and beyond. It will celebrate its Tenth Anniversary edition in November. The Review is supported by the Eastern Shore Writers Association, private contributions, and a grant from the Talbot County Arts Council with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information, please visit here.
