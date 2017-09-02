Come blow your horn! Join the Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble

by

As it begins its 17th season of September-May rehearsals and concerts, the Eastern Shore Wind Ensemble welcomes both returning and new members, with no fee or audition required. The now-sizable group was founded in the Fall of 2001 as the area’s sole community concert band, with Dr. Keith A. Wharton as music director.

The band is a diverse group, ranging from young school students (including some home-schoolers) to retirees with a wide variety of occupational and musical backgrounds. What they share in common is a love of playing high-quality music in a sizable ensemble that values a collegial, supportive atmosphere. For adults, the band offers an opportunity to return to or continue playing wind or percussion instruments—there indeed can be an instrumental-music life after high school or college. For students, membership expands their musical horizons and experience. Ideally, it also leads to a realization that participatory music can be a lifelong pursuit, whether vocationally or avocationally.

The season’s first rehearsal will be on Monday, September 11, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m., in the band room (no. 116) in Washington College’s Gibson Center for the Arts, with succeeding rehearsals on most Monday evenings.

To share the fruits of its work for public enjoyment, each season the ESWE gives four Sunday-afternoon, band-sponsored, free-admission concerts: on Sultana’s Downrigging Weekend in late October or early November (this year on Oct. 29), in early December, in mid-March, and in mid-May.

For further information, call 410-778-2829 or 410-810-1834; send an email to ESWEemail@yahoo.com; or check out the Eastern Shore Wind Ensembles Facebook page.

The band is supported by the Kent County Arts Council and community contributors.