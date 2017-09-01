Julia Belanger, Family Medicine Specialist, Opens Practice

by

University of Maryland Community Medical Group (UM CMG), on Aug. 30, announced the addition of Chestertown-based family medicine specialist Julia Belanger, MD. Her clinical interests include disease prevention, health maintenance and counseling and diagnosis of acute and chronic illnesses. She is seeing patients at 126 Philosophers Terrace in Chestertown. Patients may make an appointment with Dr. Belanger by calling 410-778-1878.

UM CMG is a University of Maryland Medical System-owned network of more than 300 primary care physicians, specialists- and advanced practice clinicians. As part of this UM CMG, Dr. Belanger is affiliated with UM Shore Regional Health.

Dr. Belanger is a graduate of the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. She completed her residency at the Florida Hospital Center for Family Medicine.

“We are very excited to have Dr. Belanger join our team at the University of Maryland Community Medical Group in our Primary Care practice,” said Michele Wilson, vice president of operations for UM CMG. “Dr. Belanger brings with her a vast amount of compassion and knowledge that will benefit our primary care patients of all ages on the Shore.”

UM CMG consists of community-based provider practices affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, UM Charles Regional Medical Center, University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus and UM Shore Regional Health. A list of UM CMG providers is available at http://docfind.umms.org/cmg.