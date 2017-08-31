One Maryland One Book at Kent County Public Library

by

Kent County Public Library invites you to take part in One Maryland One Book, a program of Maryland Humanities designed to bring together diverse people in communities across the state through the shared experience of reading the same book.

The 2017 One Maryland One Book selection, Purple Hibiscus by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, is an exquisite novel about the emotional turmoil of adolescence, the powerful bonds of family, and the bright promise of freedom. Read the book and join us for book discussions and other programs that tie-in to the book and its themes. Pick up a copy at any Kent County Public Library location or use your library card to download the ebook through Overdrive.

Book Group Discussions of Purple Hibiscus

Tuesday, September 19 1 p.m. North County Branch

Thursday, September 28 noon Chestertown Branch

Monday, October 2 6:30 p.m. North County Branch

Wednesday, October 4 5 p.m. Chestertown Branch

Monday, October 23 2 p.m. Rock Hall Branch

Take Care of YOU

Purple Hibiscus’s main character Kambili finds hope and new perspectives when she has the opportunity to spend time outside of her silent and suffocating home. To build on this theme, we invite you to join us and learn ways to encourage mental flexibility, develop emotional stamina, and add joy to your own life!

While inspired by the challenges and changes experienced by the main character in Purple Hibiscus, you are welcome and will find plenty to take away from these programs whether or not you’ve read the book!

Build Your Self-Care Toolkit

Wednesday, September 20 | 6 p.m. | Chestertown Branch

Wendy Eckel, LCSW, leads a conversation about developing tools to build resilience and empower yourself to weather life’s difficult situations.

Laugh Easily & Often

Saturday, October 21 | 10 a.m. | Chestertown Branch

Add laughter to your life by joining the irrepressibly joyful Denny Doyle to explore how laughter can lift your spirits, boost your wellbeing, and change your perspective. Learn a little about the science of laughter and be prepared to experience its effects first-hand!

For more information about One Maryland One Book or any of the related programs, visit kentcountylibrary.org or call 410-778-3636.