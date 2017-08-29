Spy House of the Week: The Perfect Weekend Retreat on Quaker Neck

by

I often listen to Sondheim’s musicals while I work on my computer in the evening. Listening one night to “A Little Night Music”, the song “A Weekend in the Country” inspired me to search for a “country weekend” house and I discovered this 4-acre property.

A tree-lined gravel drive leads up to the brick house which dates from 1800. Its colonial style with its two-section telescope form has been popular throughout the Eastern Shore for over 200 years.

I could imagine being a guest and walking along the 690 feet of waterfront, enjoying the wildlife, or spending time on water activities along Langford Creek. Back inside the house I could easily spend a lazy summer day in the large sunroom with a favorite book.

For details about this property contact Richard Budden with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate at 443-480-1181 or Rbudden@easternshoremdre.com

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from HUD neighborhood revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio to renovate an abandoned barn into a library for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.