Join Adkins Arboretum for CHIHULY at the New York Botanical Garden

Artist Dale Chihuly has mastered the translucent and transparent qualities of ice, water, glass and neon to create works of art that transform the everyday experience. He is globally renowned for his ambitious site-specific installations in public spaces as well as exhibitions in museums and gardens worldwide. For the first time in more than 10 years, Chihuly’s artwork is on view in a major garden exhibition in New York. CHIHULY, on view through October at the New York Botanical Garden, showcases more than 20 installations and includes drawings and early works that reveal the evolution and development of Chihuly’s artistic process during his celebrated career. Join Adkins Arboretum on Sat., Oct. 28 for an afternoon and evening adventure to NYBG to view Chihuly’s breathtaking works of art that dazzle with color, light and form in both day and night.

Set within NYBG’s landmark landscape and buildings, this sensory-filled exhibition is a must-see as the Garden’s dramatic vistas become living canvases for work created specifically for NYBG, showcasing Chihuly’s signature shapes and brilliant colors. The exhibit includes a monumental reimagining of his storied 1975 Artpark installation, with new works enlivening the Garden’s water features and reflecting the interplay and movement of color and light. One-of-a-kind installations highlight the synergy between Chihuly’s organic shapes and the natural environment.

The trip includes CHIHULY Nights, when the artworks are spectacularly illuminated amid NYBG’s sweeping vistas and magnificent Conservatory. The after-sunset atmosphere is thrilling as the exhibition is infused with magical energy, heightened drama and luminous colors and forms when works are lit under the evening sky.

This trip is offered during the final weekend of CHIHULY and CHIHULY Nights. The bus departs from the Easton Firehouse on Aurora Park Drive at 10 a.m. and from the Route 50 westbound Park and Ride at Route 404 at 10:20 a.m. An additional stop at the 301/291 Park and Ride will be added upon request for Chestertown-area residents. The bus will depart for home at 8 p.m. The program fee of $150 for members and $205 for non-members includes transportation, admission to NYBG and CHIHULY Nights and driver gratuity. To ensure the trip proceeds, please register by Fri., Sept. 29 at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature, conservation and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.