Winter Walks in Sanctuary Areas at Eastern Neck Wildlife Refuge

Three winter waterfowl walks and two Refuge walks—all in sanctuary areas—are again being sponsored by Friends of Eastern Neck, Inc.
“This is a great opportunity to be guided through areas of the Refuge not usually open to the public,” says Cindy Beemiller, refuge manager. “You’ll be guided off the beaten path, with a good chance of spotting waterfowl and wildlife.”
Depending on the month and location, expect to observe Canada geese, tundra swans, scaup, ruddy ducks, mallards, buffleheads, black ducks, and canvasbacks, as well as bald eagles and other wildlife, such as fox, deer, groundhogs, and wild turkeys.
Guided walks start promptly at 8:00 a.m. on five Saturdays:
November 4 – Refuge Walk
December 2 – Waterfowl Walk
January 6 – Waterfowl Walk
February 3 – Waterfowl Walk
March 3 – Refuge Walk
A local birding expert or naturalist will guide each walk. Plan for a flat, two-mile outing of about two hours, with cocoa and cookies at Refuge Headquarters after. Bring binoculars and a camera. Wear boots and dress warmly. No rain date.
Registration for each walk is limited to 20, first-come, first-served. Children over 12 are permitted, but no dogs. Walks are free (with a tax-deductible donation payable to Friends of Eastern Neck appreciated to keep the program self-sustaining). To register, go to Eventbrite
NOTE: Each Friday evening before these walks is a “First Friday” in Chestertown, Kent County’s seat, with special exhibits, public performances, including music, and general merriment and fun, with most shops open late.
For more information, contact:
Gren Whitman (in Rock Hall)
E-mail: easternneckwalks@gmail.com
or call him: 443-691-9370
