The Artists’ Gallery to Feature Sally Clark on First Friday in September

by

On First Friday, September 1, The Artists’ Gallery will present “Recent Works” by Sally Clark with a reception to meet the artist that evening from 5 to 8 p.m. The show will hang in the gallery throughout the month of September.

Sally Clark enjoys working in watercolor and using mixed media, where she can recycle materials into her work using watercolor or acrylics. She also likes to create faux furniture, using old recycled pieces with character, turning them into whimsical works of art.

Clark is a native of Memphis, Tennessee where she obtained a BA from Rhodes College. In her junior year, she received a certificate of study from the Institute of American Universities in Aix-en-Provence, France, the hometown of the impressionist painter, Paul Cezanne. Following graduation from Rhodes, she attended Memphis State University where she became certified to teach art. After moving to Centreville and her marriage to John Clark, Sally began her career as an art instructor in both public and private sectors. Her last twenty-one years of teaching was at Gunston School.

Sally’s experience in art on the Eastern Shore has ranged from painting murals, teaching classes in painting and drawing at Kent Island Federation of the Arts and Queen Anne’s County Art Center in Centreville, to designing the town logo for Centreville. Sally is a member of The Working Artists Forum and a partner in The Artists’ Gallery.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, and is open daily from 10-5, Tuesday through Saturday, and Sundays from 12:30-4:30. For more information, please see www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call 410-778-2425.