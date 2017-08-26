Spy Habitat Price Points: What $400,000-$700,000 Buys You in Kent County

by

This week’s Kent County Price Point home is a property listed for $585,000 at 116 High Street in Chestertown.

Even though it has been many years since I visited Williamsburg, this house would be right at home there. The “Buck Bacchus” house has been meticulously preserved according to the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Historic Preservation down to the wood burning/cooking fireplace in the living room.

Frontage on two streets allows daylights into the interior rooms through the large 12/12 windows. Numerous details like the wood floors, original stairwell balustrade, raised paneling in the dining room and master bedroom fireplace evoke an era of gracious living. The current owner’s tasteful furnishings beautifully enhance the classic architecture. As an historic preservationist, I could easily live there too!

For details about this property please contact Richard Keaveney at rdkeveney@gmail.com or cell 410-708-647