Mid-Shore Community Foundation Donates Over $70,800 to Camp Fairlee

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation, in Easton, MD, recently donated over $70,800 to Easterseals CAMPaignFairlee, a $4.5M capital campaign to modernize and expand Easterseals Camp Fairlee in Chestertown. Camp Fairlee serves hundreds of Maryland families each year by providing a typical camp experience for children and adults with disabilities, while also providing respite to their families.

“Easterseals is overwhelmed with the generosity of the members of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation that donated to Easterseals CAMPaign Fairlee,” Easterseals President/CEO, Kenan Sklenar, says. “Funds donated helped to expand and modernize Easterseals Camp Fairlee and allow us to provide decades of memories to today’s and future campers.”

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation facilitated grants from its Arthur H. Kudner, Jr. Fund, Ferree Fund, Margaret Herring Fund, Reade W. and Mary P. Corr Fund, and Reynolds/Cristiano Fund for the $70,800 total.

“We’ve made small grants to Easterseals for Camp Fairlee camperships for many years,” Mid-Shore Community Foundation’s Chief Program Officer, Robbin Hill, says. “We visited Camp Fairlee last fall and were very impressed with the updates Easterseals chose to make to the campus. We are honored to support the capital campaign for improvements that will enhance the camp experience for children and adults with disabilities well into the future.”

The Easterseals CAMPaign Fairlee project included the construction of a new activity center, health center, four residential cabins, the expansion of the dining hall, and upgrades to the roads and paths of Camp Fairlee. The camp offers campers of all abilities the opportunity for a safe and accessible camping experience year-round. Meanwhile, families enjoy peace of mind, an opportunity to rest and focus on relationships with spouses or other children, and experience activities that are out of reach in their daily lives.

The Mid-Shore Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that connects private resources with public needs in order to enhance the quality of life throughout the Mid-Shore Region of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties.

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, and respite services for caregivers. To learn more about how Easterseals helps children and adults with disabilities, call 1-800-677-3800 or visit the Easterseals website.

Camp Fairlee

• Sits on 250 rural acres in historic Kent County, MD for a tranquil setting

• Seven modern cabins can accommodate about 140 people

• Food service/commercial kitchen/dining seating for up to 150

• Activity center with gymnasium

• Spacious outdoor pavilion with fireplace

• Nature trails

• Fully accessible

• Affordable; rent all or part of the facility

• Rental revenues support Camp Fairlee programs to benefit people with disabilities

Call (410) 778-0566 to get pricing for your event.

Download the flyer here.

