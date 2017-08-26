Kent County Public Schools First Back to School Fair a Success

On August 7, Kent County Public Schools held their first ever “Back to School” Fair. Hundreds of Kent County school children and their families braved stormy weather to come out to the Kent County Community Center to participate. This year brings many changes and exciting opportunities for the school system, and parents and children were find out about what is in store for the 2017/2018 school year.
Representatives of all five of Kent County’s public schools were on hand to greet students and welcome families. Students were able to meet their principals, including the new principal of Kent County Middle School, Dr. Helen Spiri. Many of the county’s dedicated teachers were there to share their plans for the new year. The county’s music and art teachers welcomed students with instruments and samples of student work. PTA representatives shared their plans for the new school year.
Families met representatives of Reliable Transportation, the new bus contractor assuming responsibility for all of the county’s bus services this year. Owner Angel Sutton-Richardson confirmed the company is working hard to be ready for the first day of school. Robert Van Dyke, who has been named Operations Supervisor to handle the day-to-day operations in Kent County, was also on hand to answer questions. Mr. VanDyke is well known to county families as a long-time driver for Kent County Public Schools.
Families in need of before or after school care were able to talk to representatives of Kent County Parks and Recreation and Alphabest to register their children. Both vendors provide child care on-site at the county’s three elementary schools and registrations are still being accepted.
Many partner organizations that support the efforts of KCPS were also in attendance. Among them were Support Our Schools, KidSPOT, Chestertown Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Kent County Public Library, Kent County Health Department, Judy Center, Character Counts, Kent Family Center, Kent County Department of Social Services, Minority Outreach and Technical Assistance, Washington College, Boy Scouts, Shore Up!, Kent County Behavioral Health, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy Environmental Education and SEEC, Chestertown Elks, Recovery in Motion, along with Discovery Education.
The event was considered a success by the school system. Director of Teaching and Learning, Gina Jachimowicz said “Visitors enjoyed learning about our well rounded curriculum including environmental education, music, art, CTE programs, and so much more. Local businesses and Discovery Education donated over 100 prizes. You could feel the positive energy and excitement of a new year from everyone at the fair.” Kent County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Karen Couch said “The Back 2 School Fair was a huge success and I was incredibly impressed with the participation. A huge thank you goes out to all those who worked tirelessly to organize the event. This is something that we will build upon in the years to come!” They indicated that future plans include adjusting the hours of the fair to better accommodate families’ work schedules.
Each school will hold an open house on August 31 where students can meet their teachers and answer any remaining questions. Kent County High School will be open from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Kent County Middle School will be open from 10:00-11:00 a.m. H.H. Garnet, Rock Hall, and Galena Elementary Schools will be open from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m.
Students entering grades K-6 and 9 will return on September 5, with K-12 in session on September 6. Pre-K students will begin on September 7. Families that were not able to attend are encouraged to contact the Kent County Board of Education at 410-778-1595 or their child’s school with questions or for more information.
