Kent County Public Schools First Back to School Fair a Success

On August 7, Kent County Public Schools held their first ever “Back to School” Fair. Hundreds of Kent County school children and their families braved stormy weather to come out to the Kent County Community Center to participate. This year brings many changes and exciting opportunities for the school system, and parents and children were find out about what is in store for the 2017/2018 school year.

Representatives of all five of Kent County’s public schools were on hand to greet students and welcome families. Students were able to meet their principals, including the new principal of Kent County Middle School, Dr. Helen Spiri. Many of the county’s dedicated teachers were there to share their plans for the new year. The county’s music and art teachers welcomed students with instruments and samples of student work. PTA representatives shared their plans for the new school year.

Families met representatives of Reliable Transportation, the new bus contractor assuming responsibility for all of the county’s bus services this year. Owner Angel Sutton-Richardson confirmed the company is working hard to be ready for the first day of school. Robert Van Dyke, who has been named Operations Supervisor to handle the day-to-day operations in Kent County, was also on hand to answer questions. Mr. VanDyke is well known to county families as a long-time driver for Kent County Public Schools.

Families in need of before or after school care were able to talk to representatives of Kent County Parks and Recreation and Alphabest to register their children. Both vendors provide child care on-site at the county’s three elementary schools and registrations are still being accepted.