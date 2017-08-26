First Friday Open House at Hynson-Ringgold House

by

Washington College President Kurt Landgraf will host an open house at the president’s residence, the historic Hynson-Ringgold House, on September 1 as part of Chestertown’s First Friday celebration.

From 5 to 7 p.m., the public is invited to stop by at 106 South Water Street, meet President Landgraf, visit the historic home, and enjoy some light refreshment.

The Hynson-Ringgold House, circa 1743, was the home of Thomas Ringgold V, a Chestertown merchant and acquaintance of George Washington. Research by John R. Bohrer ’06 established that it was probably here that Washington stayed during his 1773 visit to Chestertown. Since 1944, it has been the official residence of the presidents of Washington College.