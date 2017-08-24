Story of a “Ghost Island” at Bordley Center

by

The Historical Society of Kent County will hold the latest installment of their History Happy Hour Lectures at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 1,2017.

This month’s program will feature author Ann Foley and her book Holland Island: Lost Atlantic of the Chesapeake. Located just six miles south of Bishop’s Head, in Dorchester County, and seven miles north of Smith’s Island, Holland’s Island has become a ghost island of birds amid the remnants of a once thriving community.

Join us at the Bordley Building, 301 High St., as we hear the fascinating history of the island that once held over 360 residents! Refreshments will be served.