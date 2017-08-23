RiverArts is Alive on High Street with Andy Goddard and Mary Pritchard

by

It is sometimes hard to absorb how far RiverArts in Chestertown has grown since it was created just five years ago. Born as part of a merger between the Arts League and Chester River Artworks, it was hard to tell if the fledgling new art organization would survive when it opened its doors in 2012.

Fast forward to 2017, and RiverArts has become that primary force in the life of Chestertown’s downtown and its economy it had inspired to become. Now occupying four separate gallery or workspaces in downtown, which attracts hundreds of arts patrons and students to High Street every month, RiverArts has firmly established itself as one of the arts best friends in Kent County.

RiverArts latest installment in its quest to best serve the community was to create an artists workspace and classroom center at the corner of Queen and High Streets. The new real estate investment was made not only to provide a quality learning space for their members but become another economic driver for attracting out of town visitors and students seeking lodging and restaurants.

The Spy caught up with Andy Goddard, RiverArts director, and Mary Pritchard, its Education chair, to talk about the importance of having the ArtsAlive! Education Center, its long term goals, and their need to finish their modest capital campaign to complete the project.

