Maureen Corrigan of NPR’S Fresh Air Kicks Off Sophie Kerr Lecture Series Sept. 6

Maureen Corrigan, author and book critic for NPR’s Fresh Air, will speak at the Rose O’Neill Literary House on September 6, opening the 2017-18 academic year’s Sophie Kerr Lecture Series. The event starts at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Corrigan is the Nicky and Jamie Grant Distinguished Professor of the Practice in Literary Criticism at Georgetown University. She is an associate editor of and contributor to Mystery and Suspense Writers (Scribner) and the winner of the 1999 Edgar Award for Criticism, presented by the Mystery Writers of America, and she served as a juror for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize in fiction.

Her book So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came To Be and Why It Endures was published by Little, Brown in September 2014. Corrigan’s literary memoir, Leave Me Alone, I’m Reading! was published by Vintage in 2005. Corrigan is also a reviewer and columnist for The Washington Post’s Book World. In addition to serving on the advisory panel of The American Heritage Dictionary,she has chaired the Mystery and Suspense judges’ panel of the Los Angeles Times Book Prize, and is currently a curator at the American Writers Museum in Chicago.

For more information on this and other English Department and Sophie Kerr events, visit the department’s website or view our annual Literary Events Calendar brochue..