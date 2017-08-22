Spy House of the Week: Pomona on the Langford Creek

by

Having grown up in East Tennessee, I have fond memories of its rural landscape of farmhouses, barns and acres of crops. What attracted me to this property is its original 113 acres that remain intact with pastureland, woodland, pond and waterfront along the East Fork of the Langford River.

The house dates from 1810 and its recent renovation carefully preserved its historic integrity. The front porch and rear screened porch extend the living space to the peaceful surroundings of farmland and the mature landscape. I can imagine sitting in those sheltered spaces as I do on my own screened porch and tuning into the sounds of nature.

Thankfully this property hasn’t been carved into mini lots for maxi houses that leaves the original house stripped of its original site context. I hope a buyer comes forward who can preserve this distinctive piece of Maryland’s Colonial past.



Location: Chestertown, MD

List Price: $1,895,000

House Finished GSF: 3008, 5 bedrooms, 2 baths



Site Features: 113 acres include horse stables, a fully renovated barn, 1400 feet of waterfront along the East Fork of Langford Creek with 2 MLW and a deep-water pond. Outstanding waterfowl hunting.

Contact Information: Clint Evans, Cross Street Realtors 410-708-0630 or clint@csrealtors.com

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from HUD neighborhood revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio to renovate an abandoned barn into a library for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.