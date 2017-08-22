Kent County Public Library Bids Fond Farewell to Assistant Director

by

With great appreciation for her many years of service to the community, Kent County Public Library announces that Chris Roseberry will be retiring from her position as assistant director.

Starting in 1980, Roseberry began her career at Kent County Public Library as a graphic artist creating promotional materials for the library. During her tenure at KCPL, she has worn many hats as she has risen to her current position of Assistant Director. Over the years, she has been involved in a wide variety of initiatives that include the expansion of library services, several library renovation projects, and the development of the library’s collection. She has consistently played an integral role in ensuring that Kent County residents have access to library services that have evolved to meet current needs while never losing sight of the importance of keeping patrons at the heart of all the library does.

To celebrate Roseberry’’s accomplishments and wish her well in her retirement, please visit the Chestertown Branch over the next few weeks where a small display showcasing several of her accomplishments and roles at KCPL will be exhibited for the next few weeks. Ms. Roseberry’s last day will be Friday, September 8..