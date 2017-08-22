Chestertown Paving to Start August 27

by

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will pave 2.5 miles of MD 213 (Maple Avenue/Washington Avenue) through Chestertown in Kent County beginning Sunday night, August 27.

Work will extend from the bridge over Chester River to MD 297 (Worton Road) and include milling/grinding, patching, paving and new pavement markings. MD 291 (Morgnec Road) will also be resurfaced from MD 213 to the Washington College entrance.

Crews are permitted to work overnight 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday night through Friday morning. These hours may be adjusted in response to traffic conditions. Drivers should also allow a few extra minutes for travel through Chestertown during late evening and overnight hours as single lane closures and flagging occur.

Chestertown is the county seat of Kent County and home of Washington College. Nearly 15,000 vehicles travel MD 213 through the downtown area each day. Travelers are reminded to walk, cycle and drive with extra caution while work is underway. All work should be completed by the end of September. David A. Bramble of Chestertown is the contractor for this project, valued at $900,000.

