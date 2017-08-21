Insight Meditation Community Offers Introductory Class 

by

The Insight Meditation Community of Chestertown is offering a 6-week Introduction to Insight Meditation class on Sunday afternoons from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. beginning September 10, 2017. At the heart of insight meditation is the practice of mindfulness, the cultivation of clear, stable and non-judgmental awareness. Anne Briggs, the group’s leader, and Wendy Morrison, a mindfulness and yoga teacher, will be teaching the classes, which will be held at the Chester River Friends Meeting House, 124 Philosophers Terrace, Chestertown. There is a $25.00 registration fee, which can be mailed to Anne Briggs at 220 N. Kent Street, Chestertown, Md. 21620. Checks should be made payable to IMC – Chestertown and accompanied by your e-mail address and telephone number.

The Insight Meditation Community’s website states that “The purpose of the Insight Meditation Community of Chestertown is to provide instruction and support for the practices of insight (vipassana) and lovingkindness (metta) meditation, and to foster understanding of the Buddha’s teachings (the Dharma). Our teachings and practices come from the Western “Insight Meditation” branch of the Theravadan lineage of Buddhism, as taught by Joseph Goldstein, Jack Kornfield, Sharon Salzberg and many others. We also welcome teachers and teachings from other lineages of Buddhism.”

For further information, please get in touch with Anne Briggs by telephone at 410-778-1746, or by e-mail at info@imc-chestertown.org, or consult the group’s web site.