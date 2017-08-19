Kent County Public Library Exhibit on Anniversary of ADA

by

In celebration of the 27th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Maryland Department of Disabilities (MDOD) has been hosting a traveling disAbility History Tour throughout Maryland. The tour wraps up with a final exhibit at Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch August 22-26.

Advocacy: A History of People Speaking Up for Themselves is on loan from the Museum of disAbility History, which is dedicated to advancing the understanding, acceptance, and independence of people with disabilities. The Advocacy display traces the advocacy movement from early educational facilities to the development of organizations established for and by individuals with disabilities. In addition to the loaned panels, the MDOD will add a fifth display designed by the Maryland Association of Centers for Independent Living outlining disability history in Maryland.

On Wednesday, August 23, the public is invited to a reception and resource fair at Kent County Public Library where they can view the exhibit, learn about local organizations that support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and enjoy light snacks, including cookies provided by Kent House Kitchen. The reception begins at 5:30 pm and will be followed by a special film showing at 6:45 pm.

For more information about the event, visit the Kent County Library website or call 410-778-3636.

For more information about the exhibit or to view images of the panels, ASL translation, audio files, text only, text image descriptions, and large print versions of the displays, visit the Maryland Department of Disabilities website ADA 27 event page.