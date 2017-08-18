United Way Adds Two New Directors

by

United Way of Kent County is delighted to welcome two new board members in 2017.

Ed Silver, a Kent County resident and educator for 27 years, has worked as a teacher, principal, and central office administrator for Kent County Public Schools. In 1996, he was named the Maryland Teacher of the Year and in 1997 a National Milken Educator. He was principal of four Kent County schools before moving to the central office. He spent two years as Supervisor of Educational Services, then moved to his current position in Human Resources in 2013. A graduate of Penn State University in Community Development, Ed earned a Master’s in Education from East Stroudsburg University and has completed his doctoral classes at Wilmington University. Ed and his wife Patty have raised five daughters in Kent County. Ed says, “As a 28 year educator in Kent County, I have been amazed by the number of agencies doing great work serving the residents of the county. I wanted to serve on the United Way board to help highlight and encourage the many tremendous ways neighbors are caring for neighbors in Kent County.”

Thad Bench II holds a business development role at Benchworks with a focus on both pharmaceutical and middle market accounts. Prior to joining Benchworks, Thad enjoyed a successful stint in commercial real estate while at Hyatt Commercial in Annapolis, MD. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from St. Mary’s College of Maryland and was part of the nationally ranked St. Mary’s sailing team. He is a lifelong resident of Kent County, newlywed, and father of a baby girl.

United Way Board President Glenn Wilson commented, “Our Board is delighted to have Ed and Thad join us. They bring important perspectives to the good work that we do for our Community.”

United Way of Kent County identifies the human services needs of the community, promotes Member Agency programs to increase public understanding and financial and volunteer support, solicits funds for these agencies by conducting an annual fund-raising campaign, and allocates these funds, giving emphasis to those agency programs prioritized by the Board of Directors. For more information on the work of United Way, or to donate or volunteer, call 410-778-3195 or go to the United Way website.

###