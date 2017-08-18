Academy Art Museum Announces September Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

Bennett Bean: Be Careful What You Fall in Love With

September 16–November 5, 2017

Curator-Led Tours: Wednesday, September 20, 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 1, 11 a.m.

Bennett Bean (1941) is an American ceramic artist best known as a ceramicist for his treatment of vessels post firing. He works in a range of media including stone, precious metals, wool and silk weaving, and painting. The Easton exhibition, his first solo museum exhibition.

David Driskell: Renewal and Form, Recent Prints

September 16–December 31, 2017 (with interruption from October 18–22 for Craft Show)

Noted artist and scholar, David Driskell, PhD, (1931) is widely respected as an artist, curator, educator, and scholar of African-American art. He is Professor Emeritus of Art at the University of Maryland, College Park, and where the David C. Driskell Center for the Study of the Visual Arts and Culture of African Americans and the African Diaspora honors his contributions to the field. The exhibition comes to Easton from the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, in Rockland, ME, and was curated by Greenhut Galleries in Portland, ME.

Helen Siegl: Fantasy Creatures from the Museum’s Collection

September 16–November 26, 2017

Helen Siegl (1924–2009) used an unusual printmaking technique—often combining various kinds of blocks and plates to create an image, including handmade plaster blocks. She designed these when wood was scarce in Vienna during World War II. Siegl gained a reputation for both her individual signed and numbered prints and for her book illustrations.

Annual Members’ Exhibition

Continuing through September 4 (Labor Day), 2017

The Academy Art Museum’s Annual Members’ Exhibition is an exceptional tradition which represents the best of the region’s artists and offers an opportunity to view the creative talents of colleagues and friends.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Academy Art Museum Instructors’ Open House

Saturday, September 9 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Come meet the Museum instructors, view their work, watch art demonstrations, and enjoy refreshments while learning about fall courses at the Museum.

Craft Show Luncheon Lunch with Bennett Bean

Friday, September 15, 2017, Noon–2 p.m.

Scossa Restaurant

$140 per person (Limited Seating)

Enjoy an intimate lunch of classic northern Italian cuisine prepared by award-winning chef and owner Giancarlo Tondin of Scossa Restaurant and listen while ceramic artist Bennett Bean shares his inspiration for his prolific body of work.

Open MIC

September 11, 7 to 9 p.m.

Theme: Changes

The Academy Art Museum’s Open Mic is a monthly occasion for our community to share and appreciate the rich tapestry of creativity, skills and knowledge that thrive in the region. Contact Ray Remesch at RayRemesch@gmail.com for additional information.

LECTURES

Kittredge-Wilson Lecture Series

These lectures feature an exciting array of speakers who impart a diversity of perspectives on subjects such as art, architecture, history and literature. Series Tickets: (6 lectures) $125 Members, $150 Non-members. Pre-registration is suggested. Register online at academyartmuseum.org.

Vermeer and the Masters of Genre Painting: Inspiration and Rivalry

Arthur K. Wheelock Jr. Curator of Northern Baroque Paintings, National Gallery of Art, Washington

Friday, September 29, 6 p.m.

Individual Tickets: $24 Members, $29 Non-members

ARTS EXPRESS BUS TRIPS

Andrew Wyeth: In Retrospect

Brandywine River Museum of Art

Wednesday, September 6

Cost: $72 Members $87 Non-members (includes admission, guided tour)

Black, White & Abstract: Callahan, Siskind, White

Baltimore Museum of Art

Wednesday, September 27

Cost: $55 Members $66 Non-members

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMMING

Mini Masters Academy

An Early Enrichment Program for Children ages 2–4

In Partnership with the Smithsonian Early Enrichment Center

Morning or Full-Day Program – Classes begin September 6, 2017

Mini Masters Academy introduces young children to new ideas through a thematic approach to learning that emphasizes relationships and the ability to make meaningful connections. The rich resources of the Academy Art Museum offer a wonderful venue for teaching these sensory explorations. Enrollment is ongoing. Contact Janet Hendricks for program details at jhendricks@academyartmuseum or (410) 822-2787.

Home School Art Classes

Fridays from 1:00-2:30 p.m.

Early Fall Session: September 8–October 13, 2017

Ages 6 to 9 years (Please do NOT register 5-year olds in this class)

Constance Del Nero

Ages 10+

Susan Horsey

Fall Session: October 27–December 15, 2017 (Note that there are NO classes on November 10 or 24)

Ages 6 to 9 years (Please do NOT register 5 year-olds in this class)

Constance Del Nero

Ages 10+

Susan Horsey

Cost (per session): $90 Members, $100 Non-members

After the first full-priced tuition, siblings attend for $60/67! Pre-registration is advised as space is limited in each group.

After-School Art Clubs

Students Grades 1 – 8

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Students Grades 4–8

Eight Thursdays: September 21–November 30 (No class on October 19, November 9 or 30)

3:45–5:00 p.m.

Cost: $120 Members, $130 Non-members

Li’l Kids After-School Art Club

Students Grades 1–3

Eight Fridays: September 22–December 1 (No class on October 20, November 10 or 24)

3:30–4:30 p.m.

Cost: $115 Members, $125 Non-members

ADULT PROGRAMMING

Workshops

Photographing the Log Canoe Races

Instructor: Jay Fleming

1 day: Saturday, September 9

Cost: $335 Members, $402 Non-members (includes the boat fees)

Botanical Watercolor Workshop

Instructor: Hillary Parker

3 days: September 22, 23 and 24 Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Cost: $225 Members, $270 Non-members

Adult Classes

Drawing

Introduction to Basic Drawing

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

6 weeks: September 12–October 17 Tuesdays, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $185 Members, $220 Non-members

Intermediate Drawing: Interiors and Still Life

New Instructor: Daniel Riesmeyer

5 weeks: September 20–October 25 (no class October 18)

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $175 Members, $210 Non-members

Portrait Drawing

Instructor: Brad Ross

5 weeks: September 21 – October 26 (no class October 19)

Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: $165 Members, $198 Non-member

Painting

Beginning Painting: Studies in Color

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

September 12, 14, 19, 21 and October 3 and 5

Tuesdays and Thursdays: 9:30 a.m.-Noon

Cost: $135 Members, $162 Non-members

Painting Birds in the Landscape

Instructor: Matthew Hillier

6 weeks: September 16–October 28 (no class Oct. 21)

Saturdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $190 Members, $228 Non-members

The Next Step – Oil Painting for New or Returning Painters

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

3 weeks: September 16, 23, October 7

Saturdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cost: $150 Members, $180 Non-members

Pastels

Still Life in Pastel

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

4 weeks: September 13–October 4

Wednesdays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $160 Members, $192 Non-members

Watercolor

Watercolor: Beginning Watercolor Painting

Instructor: Heather Crow

5 weeks: September 12 – October 10

Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $160 Members, $192 Non-members, (plus, a $10 Materials Fee payable to instructor at first class)

Collage

Mulberry Paper Collage Workshop: Scrap Happy Mornings

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

1 day: September 20, Wednesday, 2–4:30 p.m.

Cost: $45 Members, $54 Non-members, (plus materials fee of $6 due to the instructor at first class)

Printmaking

Printmaking Exploration Evenings

Instructor: Sheryl Southwick

3 sessions of 4 weeks: Session I–Sept. 12, 14, 19, 21, Session 2–October 10, 12, 17, 24, Session 3–November 7, 14, 16, 21

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30–8 p.m. Cost: $80 Members per session, $96 Non-members per session (plus $25 materials fee paid to instructor on first day.)

Digital

iPhone Class

Instructor: Scott Kane

Class 1: 2 Days, Wednesdays, September 6 and 13

Wednesdays: 6–8 p.m.

Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-Members

Organizing, Taking, Storing and Sharing Photos with Your Smart Phone

Instructor: Scott Kane

Class 1: 2 Days: Wednesdays, September 20 and 27

Cost per class: $50 Members, $60 Non-members

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.