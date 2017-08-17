Aztecs to Zentangle ™ – WC-ALL Covers it All in 26 Courses

by

Here they are! The Washington College -Academy of Lifelong Learning Fall 2017 Courses. The registration deadline is Tuesday, August 22. There are two sessions. Session 1 runs from Sept 5 to October 13. Session 2 starts on October 22 and runs through December 8.

Session 1 (September 5 – October 13*)

“Hidden Treasures” Movies, Part I – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)

Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse”: A Close Reading – Jim Block (Monday)

Spies, Codebreakers & Deception Artists – Mike Roberts (Monday)

Counter Parts – Jane Hukill/Dick Hawkins (Tuesday)

Aztecs & Incas: Their Cultures & the Spanish Conquest – J. Sherbondy/G. Shivers (Tuesday)

They Also Ran: 19 th Century Presidential Losers – Conway Gregory (Wednesday)

When Poetry & Music Meet – Jay & Sierra Stearns (Wednesday)

Current Topics in Business – Washington College Dept. of Business Mgmt Faculty (Wednesday)

Darwin & Darwinism – John Ames/Don Munson (Thursday)

iPhone Photography-A Gentle Introduction – Dick Lance (Thursday)

Bond and Beyond – John Wieczoreck (Thursday)

The Magic of the Opera XIV – AIDA – Judie Oberholtzer (Friday)

Gun Control & the Second Amendment – James Astrachan (Friday)

Session 2 (October 22 – December 8*)

“Hidden Treasures” Movies, Part II – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)

Zentangle ™ Drawing – Charlotte Hawes (Monday)

Middle East Outlook: 2017 & Beyond – “Great” Again?! – Pat Patterson (Monday)

Stories of Knightly Combat & Courtly Love – Jim Campbell (Tuesday)

Talking About Islam – Sue Kenyon (Tuesday)

Why We Do What We DO – Ralph Surette (Tuesday)

Ancient Middle East & Egypt Through Their Art – Beverly Hall Smith (Wednesday)

Notable & Notorious American Men – Lucia Rather (Wednesday)

Learn to Edit Your Photos to Create Your Own “Masterpiece” – Steve Kane (Wednesday)

Windows 10-A Gentle Introduction – Dick Lance (Thursday)

Climate Change: A Primer on an Unfolding Disaster – Ben Orrick (Thursday)

The Music of James Bond – John Wieczoreck (Thursday)

The Supreme Court: Top Hits of the 2016 Term – John Christie (Friday)

The full catalog and registration information are available on the WC-ALL website.or call 410-778-7221.

Showcase is Thursday, August 17 at 4:00 pm at the Hotchkiss Recital Hall on the Washington College Campus. Learn about each course and meet instructors. Refreshments will be served; all are welcome. Registration by web or mail-in begins on August 1 and closes on August 22, and may also be done at Showcase.

*No classes held Labor Day weekend or the week of Thanksgiving.

WC-All Registration Deadline Tuesday, August 22