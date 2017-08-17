Aztecs to Zentangle ™ – WC-ALL Covers it All in 26 Courses

Here they are! The Washington College -Academy of Lifelong Learning Fall 2017 Courses. The registration deadline is Tuesday, August 22. There are two sessions. Session 1 runs from Sept 5 to October 13. Session 2 starts on October 22 and runs through December 8.
Session 1 (September 5 – October 13*)
- “Hidden Treasures” Movies, Part I – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)
- Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse”: A Close Reading – Jim Block (Monday)
- Spies, Codebreakers & Deception Artists – Mike Roberts (Monday)
- Counter Parts – Jane Hukill/Dick Hawkins (Tuesday)
- Aztecs & Incas: Their Cultures & the Spanish Conquest – J. Sherbondy/G. Shivers (Tuesday)
- They Also Ran: 19th Century Presidential Losers – Conway Gregory (Wednesday)
- When Poetry & Music Meet – Jay & Sierra Stearns (Wednesday)
- Current Topics in Business – Washington College Dept. of Business Mgmt Faculty (Wednesday)
- Darwin & Darwinism – John Ames/Don Munson (Thursday)
- iPhone Photography-A Gentle Introduction – Dick Lance (Thursday)
- Bond and Beyond – John Wieczoreck (Thursday)
- The Magic of the Opera XIV – AIDA – Judie Oberholtzer (Friday)
- Gun Control & the Second Amendment – James Astrachan (Friday)
Session 2 (October 22 – December 8*)
- “Hidden Treasures” Movies, Part II – Nancy Hartman (Sunday)
- Zentangle ™ Drawing – Charlotte Hawes (Monday)
- Middle East Outlook: 2017 & Beyond – “Great” Again?! – Pat Patterson (Monday)
- Stories of Knightly Combat & Courtly Love – Jim Campbell (Tuesday)
- Talking About Islam – Sue Kenyon (Tuesday)
- Why We Do What We DO – Ralph Surette (Tuesday)
- Ancient Middle East & Egypt Through Their Art – Beverly Hall Smith (Wednesday)
- Notable & Notorious American Men – Lucia Rather (Wednesday)
- Learn to Edit Your Photos to Create Your Own “Masterpiece” – Steve Kane (Wednesday)
- Windows 10-A Gentle Introduction – Dick Lance (Thursday)
- Climate Change: A Primer on an Unfolding Disaster – Ben Orrick (Thursday)
- The Music of James Bond – John Wieczoreck (Thursday)
- The Supreme Court: Top Hits of the 2016 Term – John Christie (Friday)
The full catalog and registration information are available on the WC-ALL website.or call 410-778-7221.
Showcase is Thursday, August 17 at 4:00 pm at the Hotchkiss Recital Hall on the Washington College Campus. Learn about each course and meet instructors. Refreshments will be served; all are welcome. Registration by web or mail-in begins on August 1 and closes on August 22, and may also be done at Showcase.
*No classes held Labor Day weekend or the week of Thanksgiving.
WC-All Registration Deadline Tuesday, August 22
