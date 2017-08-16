Cardboard Boats Make a Splash!

by

Have you ever dreamed of building your own boat? What about one made out of cardboard, glue and duct tape? The Center for Environment & Society’s 11th Annual Cardboard Boat Race is fast approaching and will give you the opportunity to test your boat building (and racing) skills. Now is the time to register your crew and start building your boat. “Add several coats of latex-based paint and you’ll be ready to go,” says Jamie Frees, Outreach Coordinator for the Center for Environment & Society.

The great Cardboard Boat Race day is Saturday, September 23, from 1-4 pm at Wilmer Park in Chestertown.

Spectators and participants alike will have a blast at this event. Whether you sink or float it is great fun on the Chester River. Hundreds of dollars in prizes for awards ranging from 1st around the course, best construction, most team spirit, even a people’s choice (come early to vote for your favorite boat) and more. Hurry, the deadline for registration is September 22, 2017. Go to this website for boat-building tips or here to register your boat. Entries are $15 per team.

All boats go on display at 12:30 pm on race day. Captains and crew meet at 2:45 pm, the popular boat parade begins at 2:50 pm and the race starts at 3:00 pm sharp along the Pavilion in Chestertown’s Wilmer Park. The race is open to individuals, businesses, schools, civic groups and non-profit entities in Kent or Queen Anne’s County Maryland desiring to build a boat and team spirit. Participants must be at least 12 years of age.

The Cardboard Boat Race is part of the Center’s Get to Know CES event in Wilmer Park during Fall Family Weekend from 1:00 – 4:00 pm on September 23rd. Center for Environment & Society staff will be on hand discussing, and sometimes demonstrating their innovative and educational programs. Visit each booth for a chance to win a 90-minute cruise on the Chester River for up to ten people on the research vessel Callinectes or a guided tour of beautiful Chino Farm, including the bird banding station and historic grasslands, for up to six people. Stop by the trivia table to test your CES knowledge and win a tee shirt!

Activities include river cruises aboard the 46-foot Callinectes ($5 per person), kayaking and paddle boarding on the Chester River. There will be food, beer and live music by the High & Wides. In case of foul weather, activities may be canceled. For information contact 410-810-7162 or visit CES’s website. Events are organized by the Center for Environment & Society at Washington College for Fall Family Weekend. The event is free and open to the public.

For questions about the event please contact Jamie Frees at 410-810-7162 or jfrees2@washcoll.edu.

Washington College Center for Environment & Society – 210 S. Cross Street #101 – Chestertown, MD 21620

