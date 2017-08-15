Folk Duo at the Garfield August 26th

by

Start with two compelling voices, an uncanny sense of harmony and a deep grounding in traditional American music. Add in stunning guitar work and a warm, intimate performance style, and what do you get? Martin Grosswendt and Susanne Salem-Schatz. This dynamic duo will be appearing at the Garfield Center for the Arts on August 26th for a 7 p.m. concert, and you don’t want to miss it. As Andy Wallace, the former program director of the National Folk Festival says, “Martin and Susanne make beautiful music together.”

Martin is internationally known as an interpreter of pre-war blues and other roots music. He started his career recording with and accompanying legendary folk musicians such as U. Utah Phillips, Rosalie Sorrels, and Jim Ringer and Mary McCaslin. Susanne is a veteran of the Boston roots music scene. A life-long singer, she slips seamlessly into any genre, making it her own; soulful blues singer one minute, sassy honky-tonk gal the next. Together they embrace a deep love and respect for the roots of classic blues, old time, early country, and honky tonk. At the same time, they make the music their own, presenting it with style, grace and wit.

Martin and Susanne played and sang together for three years in Honky Tonk Masquerade, a honky tonk/western swing band, before striking out as an acoustic duo. Their performances have delighted audiences from Maine to Georgia. Their first CD together, Old Songs, New Hats, was released late in 2015.

Tickets are $15 general admission and are available by calling 410-810-2060, online at www.GarfieldCenter.org or at the box office. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.