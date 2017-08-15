Vigil to Honor Heather Heyer Set for Wednesday at 6 pm in Fountain Park

by

A vigil is planned to honor Heather Heyer who gave her life for what she believed in. Heather, 32, was killed in the car attack that injured at least 19 others in Charlottesville, VA, on Saturday, Aug 12, 2017.

According to an email from the Kent and Queen Anne’s County chapter of Indivisible:

“This week, on Wednesday (Aug. 16), we will gather in Fountain Park at 6 p.m. for a vigil to honor the lives of those who were killed or injured this past weekend in Charlottesville, VA, as they stood up for equality and civil rights and acted against hate in their community and in our nation. Please spread the word. Invite friends, family, neighbors, co-workers. We’re all in this together. Let’s stand together. Hate has no home in our communities, in our state, in our country.”

For more information, see Kent & Queen Anne’s Indivisible’s website and FaceBook.