Callin’ All Cars!

Have a car you love and want to show people? Bring it to Fountain Park in Chestertown the third Thursday of every month, between 6 and 8 p.m. (weather permitting) and meet other car owners who share your enthusiasm for classic, antique or other special cars!

Jon and Barbara Slocum of Chestertown have joined forces with Chestertown’s Main Street program to bring this special event to town. This Thursday, Aug. 17, will be the first of what they hope will become a regular series of meet-and-share occasions for everyone who appreciates a fine car of any make or vintage. Come on down and see what it’s all about!

A Few Simple Rules to Abide By.

☞ No burnouts, loud engine revving or display of speed

☞ Being courteous to all other driver and pedestrians

☞ Respect each other’s property/space

Where You Can Park.

Parking starts at the Fountain Park and wraps around to the parking in the adjacent lots in front of, to the side of, and onto High Street. Just looking? Parking Up on High Street or on the side streets is a great alternative. This is definitely not the place to take up more than one space per vehicle. Parking can fill up quickly; please be aware that the earlier you arrive, the more likely you will be to get a parking spot.

Be Safe. Be Respectful.

The roadways in and around High Street are not a part of a mislabeled “Autobahn” – they are our community roads that connect neighborhoods. Please treat them as such. Noise complaints, disrespectful behavior, engine revving and burnouts and similar acts do nothing positive for the local car community and typically result in only the car meet’s suffering while the offending parties drive away unscathed. Please respect not only the communities in the area, the roads there and the dedicated police officers patrolling the area, but also respect your fellow car enthusiasts by doing your best to dissuade others who may engage in behavior that can and will result in the closure of this gathering.

Sponsored by Chestertown’s Main Street Program.

