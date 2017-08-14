Blue Heron Cafe to Close

The Blue Heron Cafe at 236 Cannon St. will be changing hands.

Owner Paul Hanley, in a FaceBook post Aug. 14, wrote:

Dear Friends and Family,

I want to bypass the rumor-mill so that you can hear it directly from me. After 20 years of building friendships and memories, Blue Heron Cafe will be closing in late October.

In late June, I received an offer to purchase my building and business – my beloved Blue Heron Café. It was the offer I had hoped would come one day. I had wished for it to happen five years from now, but it came this year and I accepted. The offer was a solid, generous one that I could not refuse.

To all my current and former staff: Thank you for making my life dream, of owning my own restaurant, come true. You are the best of the best.

To my kitchen staff and, especially Chef Eugene Bethel: I’d be nothing without your talent and pure dedication. You’re as close to my heart as family.

To our patrons, guests, friends, and neighbors: Thank you for allowing us into your lives. We’ve celebrated birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, weddings, business meetings, and so many other fun times and memories. I’ve watched your toddlers grow up and graduate. We’ve talked food, business, politics, cars, boats, airplanes, grandchildren, fishing and pets – all while enjoying the culinary art of casual fine dining. I am so grateful for your two decades of loyal support.

We will still be here for another few months. So come on over, say hi, and get a last round of our famous Sweetbreads, Oyster Fritters, Filet Mignon, Lamb Chops, Crab Cakes, Soft Shells, Double Duck, and all the rest.