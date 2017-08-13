Soroptimists – Opportunity for Young Women

It’s What You Do That Counts!
Are you a young woman between the ages of 14 and 18 who volunteers in your community or school? Do you see challenges instead of obstacles? Hope instead of despair? If you are a young woman who believes in the power of volunteer action, then you may be eligible to win a Violet Richardson Award.
This award recognizes young women who make the community and world a better place through volunteer efforts such as: fighting drugs, crime and violence; cleaning up the environment; and working to end discrimination and poverty. Volunteer actions that benefit women or girls are particularly encouraged.
Winners are eligible to receive cash awards for themselves and the charitable organizations of
their choice.
For information about applying to the Violet Richardson Award program, please contact:
Soroptimist International of: Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties
Name: Dominique or Debbie
Email: nails701@aol.com debconner@verizon.net
Phone: 410-708-2730 410-708-0704
Club Application Deadline: November 15, 2017
Amount of Club Award: $500.00
