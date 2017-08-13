Chester River Hospital Auxiliary Seeks Volunteers

by

Might you have four hours per week to help?

The Chester River Hospital Auxiliary is looking for volunteers to help with the vital services we provide to our hospital and our communities’ patients: in-hospital patient transports, assisting patients with menu selection and transporting specimens. Both men and women are needed and must be at least 18 years old.

Shifts are just four hours either in the morning or in the afternoon, Monday through Friday. If you can’t commit to a regular shift, we also need substitutes who would be available on an on-call basis! Uniforms are a navy vest (provided), white shirt and khaki pants or skirt.

For more information, please contact Kathy Davis, volunteer coordinator, at (410) 348-5114.