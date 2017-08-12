Special KCPS Board of Education Meeting Aug. 17

by

Notice: The Kent County Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee is holding a special meeting for the purpose of discussing long term facilities planning. The meeting will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2017, at 4:30 PM. The meeting will be held at the H.H. Garnet Elementary School, 320 Calvert Street, Chestertown, MD 21620.

Board of Education members are Trish McGee (President), A. Bryan Williams (Vice President), Jeff Reed, Dr. Wendy Costa, and Joseph Goetz.