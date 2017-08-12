Meet & Greet Rich Madaleno, Democratic Candidate for Governor

Come and meet Candidate
Saturday, August 26
11 a.m. -12 Noon at the Chestertown Farmer’s Market
12 Noon -2 p.m. at the Democratic Club of Kent County Headquarters, 357 High St. Chestertown
Senator Rich Madaleno has succeeded in passing vital legislation to expand economic opportunities, make college more affordable, improve transportation, protect the environment, enhance government transparency and improve services for people with disabilities.
As a leader on budget issues in Maryland, Rich is a leading advocate for sustainable investments in education, health care and transportation. He is vocal critic of Governor Hogan’s continued attempts to finance tax cuts for the wealthy by cutting needed funding for schools and environmental programs.
In 2012, Rich was a leader in the fight to pass marriage equality in Maryland, which became the first state in the country to legalize same-sex marriage by ballot.
